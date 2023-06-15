GRANT CITY, Mo. — Paxson Haws joined the Times-Tribune staff as a reporter this month, returning to Worth County where she said her roots run deep.
Haws said her family has been in Worth County for five or six generations, from her mom, Lori, back beyond relatives Gary and Betty Constant.
“So it’s fun to cover an area that I’m pretty familiar with and that has a lot of my family history,” she said.
Maryville Forum readers will be familiar with Haws, who has worked as a reporter at the Times-Tribune’s sister newspaper since last fall and had worked frequently with The Forum as a freelance photographer since 2021.
“Paxson’s ability to connect to readers through the written word and her stellar photography skills will bring a unique style of storytelling that the readers of the Times-Tribune have not experienced for a number of years,” said Times-Tribune publisher and owner Ken Garner. “Her knowledge of Worth County and having the connections to find the go-to source for information is immeasurable.”
It was Haws’ photography that had been her main focus since she began taking photos of different places around Worth County as a teenager.
While an undergrad at the University of Oklahoma, Haws joined the student newspaper, OU Daily, and began to branch out into reporting.
After doing a story that ended with her reuniting an interview subject with an old coach, she was hooked.
“I was like, ‘oh, OK, yeah, that’s really cool.’ So that’s when I really started enjoying it,” Haws said.
From there, Haws branched out to other projects and different media, including podcasting. Her work on a true crime podcast — “Uncovered: The Lovers’ Lane Murders,” a five-part investigative series on the unsolved 1970 murders of two teenagers in Norman, Oklahoma — won her multiple national first place awards from the Associated College Press in 2019. Haws primarily did research work on the podcast, which she said she particularly enjoyed.
At The Forum and going forward at the Times-Tribune, Haws said she’s really leaned into the opportunity to do a variety of kinds of stories, but especially ones highlighting kids.
“I like that here we can kind of report on all different things, we don’t have like a beat,” she said. “But I think there are times where I like reporting on students and kids in the area that don’t get a lot of coverage … I like covering some of the other stuff, like ag, and stuff like that.”
Now coming back home to Worth County, Haws said she’s looking forward to telling the stories of people who don’t often get the chance, and documenting the stories she’s heard all her life that haven’t yet been written down.
“There’s a lot of history in the county that people don’t know about or that people just forget about,” Haws said.
Haws joins Riley Drury on the Times-Tribune staff.
Readers can contact Haws at phaws@maryvilleforum.com.