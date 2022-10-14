The Groom family reunion will be held Sunday, Oct. 16th, 2022. This reunion is held annually on the third Sunday in October at the Albany, Missouri Community Center.
Over 80 years ago this tradition was established by the descendants of Reverend Andrew Lincoln (A.L.) Groom and wife Elizabeth Ann Adams Groom to celebrate Rev. A.L.’s January 1st birthday. In the beginning the reunion was held on his birthday but has evolved to the current tradition in October. It has been at various locations in the past but at the Albany Community Center for over 65 years.
Rev. A.L. Groom was the youngest of 15 children born to James Groom and Nancy Emily Adams Groom. We welcome descendants of these Groom and Adams lines and extended families.
Please bring your table service, drinks, a meat dish and a covered dish or dessert. The facility is available from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. If you have any questions please send an email to groomreunion@gmail.com. Hope to see you there!