GRANT CITY, Mo. — Construction and preparations are taking place at the Grant City softball field, by way of the financial contributions made by the Aivry Griffin Memorial Foundation.
The foundation — created following Griffin’s death in a January 2022 house fire — has contributed to many local causes since its inception, having given out $4,000 in scholarship funds, various donations to programs such as the Mosaic Foundation-Albany, the Worth County cheerleaders and Northwest Missouri State University in support of the Women in Sports programs.
The organization’s biggest contribution to date, however, is for the restoration of the Grant City softball field. The foundation, through the fundraising efforts of the board and donating community members, has provided $15,000 in materials for the restoration. According to a letter sent out by Amber Walker, Aivry’s mother and founder of the foundation, Aivry’s family and friends, along with the community as a whole, have also donated hundreds of volunteer hours that, she estimates, would have cost another $15,000.
In the coming weeks, the construction of the softball field will continue to play out, including concrete to be poured on Friday with the intention of acting as housing for either bleachers or picnic tables. There will also be work done on the concession stand building to replace the rusting metal, both out of necessity and in an attempt to ensure the field looks the best that it can.
According to Walker, the foundation’s primary goal is to help fund the things that Aivry cared about in her life. These contributions serve as means to keep her memory alive, as well as show support for the things that she loved. Donations may be given at any time, however, July 29 — which is Aivry’s birthday — will mark the second Aivry Griffin Memorial Golf Tournament. For more information or to register call the Grant City Golf Course at 660-254-1941.
The tournament will serve as the foundation’s primary fundraiser, and the board asks that contributions be given toward the costs of holding the event to ensure that all of the money raised by the tournament will go directly to the foundation.