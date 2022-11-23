GRANT CITY, Mo. — The following are notes from the Nov. 16 meeting of the Grant City Board of Aldermen:
- The board discussed looking into grant opportunities for fire and EMS.
- The board is reviewing personnel plans and is having discussions with other towns to create the most effective benefits package like vacation/sick days for its employees.
- Volunteers are needed to be a part of the Planning and Zoning Board.
- Six aldermen, with financial backing from Grant City Community Betterment, will be attending a Maximized Community Leadership course.
- The city is looking into meter software for the 315 water meters in town in order to calculate the figures more quickly and effectively, as well as online bill payment software. City officials are still searching for the best company for the job.
- City officials are discussing the process of tearing down condemned buildings with their counterparts at the city of Hopkins. The board will attempt to see about getting buildings inspected.
- Equipment is being prepared for the snow. An old equipment auction raised $48,240, which will be spent on city vehicle upgrades.
- The board plans to have a discussion with the trash company about local complaints.