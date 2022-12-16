GRANT CITY, Mo. — Local rock band Native recently released its second studio album. The five-song EP, entitled “Midwest Lullabies,” officially became available in November.
The two-person rock band consists of area residents Lucas Davidson and Alec Ware. The members of Native believe that writing and playing music is what being in a band is about.
“We’re just two guys who love making music,” Ware said. “For the most part though we’re just two guys blindfolded, swinging at the piñata and just living in the moment.”
Living in that moment has brought about the rock duo’s second installment. The duo describes “Midwest Lullabies” as being carefully created and compiled, tailored to relate to the band’s geographic region of Worth County.
According to Davidson, when Native set out to write the songs for this album, they were not sure which direction the process would take them. But what came out was a Midwestern alt-rock sound that was a little on the softer side than what they typically create.
“Art is a surprise, even to the creator,” he said.
The current album is a follow-up to the band’s 10-song debut, “In Transition,” released in 2020.
For the most part, both current members of Native cite their musical influence as being from the grunge and alternative genres of the 1990s. Davidson’s personal musical inspiration is the band Nirvana, which was led by Kurt Cobain and to whom Davidson strikes more than a passing resemblance. Ware is also a huge fan of that era with a lot of his inspiration coming from the band The Smashing Pumpkins, specifically drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.
As currently composed, Davidson serves as the band’s lead singer and lead guitarist. Ware is the duo’s percussionist as the drummer. However, on the album itself, Ware also serves as the primary bass player.
When it comes to songwriting, the process is truly a joint effort between Davidson and Ware. It is a deeply personal process, but one each of them enjoys.
For Davidson, there are many things that provide that “spark”.
“Everyday, normal experiences can hit people differently,” he said. “Something resonates with someone else that might not with a different person.”
Ware said that he finds songwriting therapeutic.
“I write what I know,” he said. “You have some stuff you’re trying to deal with and it’s a good coping mechanism to put pen on paper. I get inspiration from everywhere.”
Most of the time, Davidson and Ware are usually on the same page about everything, whether it’s writing a song, playing live on stage or in the studio. But when a creative difference, or any other type of difference, comes to the forefront, the duo settles it with a competitive match of some sort, whether it’s basketball, foosball or any other type of game where there is always a clear-cut winner.
“If there’s any disagreement, we take it to the court,” Ware shared with a hearty laugh.
Besides writing all of their own lyrics and music, the band also produces and engineers its own music as Native Records, mixes and masters everything from its home studio, called “In My Basement Studios” — aptly named because it is in Davidson’s basement. The studio has many pieces of state-of-the-art equipment and Davidson envisions a time in the near future when the band may be able to produce other people’s music as well.
During the interview with the Times-Tribune, Davidson said that Native is on the crux of adding two new members to the band in the form of a full-time bass player and lead guitarist, but they are not ready to publicly announce who the newest members are. They said they are hoping to do so during a live performance in early 2023.
Native has played venues in Des Moines, Iowa, and Kansas City. The band prefers to make the trek north, though, as the local music scene in Iowa’s capital city is closer to their particular style.
“We’ve found our niche in Des Moines,” Davidson said. “It’s a great music scene and people there want to hear new bands and new music.”
Although they receive a lot of local support, Davidson said the band almost exclusively plays out of the area as there are not many venues for the type of music they generally play, because most people want to hear mainstream music most of the time.
“Who doesn’t most of the time?” he said. “It’s hard to find people that are looking for new music or something outside of the box.”
Although the band likes to live in the present, Davidson said that much more is on the horizon for Native.
“We are going to continue to create and keep getting better,” he said. “Look out because we’re coming.”
For more information on Native, follow the band’s Facebook page. The new album is now available on all music streaming platforms with physical copies available locally at the Grant City Hy-Vee and Country Corners. It can also be purchased from the band directly through its Facebook page.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Native’s music contains explicit lyrics.