GRANT CITY, Mo. — Grant City officials made changes to several employee policies in an effort for accounting purposes to be more efficient during the Board of Aldermen’s monthly meeting on Dec. 28.
City officials changed several employee policies, specifically addressing meal breaks, comp time and sick leave that are effective as of Jan. 1.
The first policy adopted addressed employee meal breaks, which established an hourlong lunch break and stated that City Hall office personnel had to stagger their meal break time.
The issue of comp time was also discussed at length in regards to how it is accrued, the total hours allowed to be accrued and the length of time of when it is to be used by or paid out. Comp time is computed by the city at the overtime rate. The main discussion was over how long the employee has to use the compensatory time or it being paid in the employee’s regular paycheck instead of accumulating a large number of hours during the year.
The aldermen decided to cap accumulated compensatory time at 240 hours with any overage balance to be paid at the end of the calendar year for non-exempt employees.
In regards to the sick leave policy, the aldermen approved giving employees four hours of sick time per pay period to be capped at 280 hours.
A change to the vacation policy was also discussed but was tabled until the next meeting so aldermen can be presented with options on how hours are accrued based on years of service to the city, the approval process for taking vacation and the amount of vacation to be taken during a given time as well as a cap on total hours that can be accumulated and carried over. Once a vacation policy is adopted it will be retroactive to Jan. 1.
The actual wording of the policies adopted were not available as of press time.
Also discussed was obtaining a new software system from Paylocity designed to assist with payroll computation including hours worked by employees, and computation of vacation time, sick hours, comp hours and direct deposit.
The reason the city is exploring the software are discrepancies in employee hours from a previous city employee.
The matter was tabled until the next meeting as officials requested more information on actual yearly costs and the compatibility of the software with local banks in regards to direct deposit before making a final decision.
In other city business, City Administrator Meggan Brown reported on the roof leak at City Hall. Public Works Director Carl Staton stated the city maintenance employees will address the issue. City officials also dissolved the parks and recreation board. The alderman also discussed nuisance buildings on the square and throughout town and the options available to the city. Four of the new water meters in the city are damaged, according to Staton. He also reported a water leak in the 100 block of East First Street that caused a temporary disruption of services but was repaired.
The two newest city employees are in the process of obtaining their water and sewer certifications.
The city approved a $1,000 donation to Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation. The nonprofit organization offers services to entrepreneurs in a six-county region of northwest Missouri, including Worth County.
Numerous water projects were discussed as the city was recently awarded grant monies to address several wastewater issues. The city will now look toward other projects such as the water tower repair project that it can address with previously approved American Rescue Plan funds.
Last Thursday, the city also held a retirement reception for Guy Fletchall at City Hall in honor of his 35 years of service to the city of Grant City.