GRANT CITY, Mo. — A Grant City man was pronounced dead at the scene of an early morning single-vehicle accident on Dec. 21 approximately four miles west of Grant City on State Highway 46 east of State Route Z.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report filed by Trooper T.R. Hecker, the crash occurred at 4:50 a.m., when a 2007 GMC 2500 truck traveling westbound driven by Adam L. Brown, 41, failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line at which time the vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck two signs and overturned down the embankment. The report stated that Brown, who was not wearing a safety device, was ejected and the vehicle came to a rest on its wheels facing east off the south side of the roadway.
Brown was pronounced dead on the scene by Worth County Coroner Sharon Supinger. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.