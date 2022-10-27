GRANT CITY, Mo. — The following are notes from the Oct. 19 meeting of the Grant City Council:
- The council met with James Cottrell about his water bill.
- The city is reviewing bids from Sequoyah Software and Jayhawk Software for new accounting and billing software, including online bill pay options for utility customers. The council instructed City Administrator Meggan Brown to solicit a bid from the city’s current provider, Governmentor, as well.
- More complaints about aggressive dogs led the council to approve the purchase of more tranquilizer.
- Superintendent Carl Staton will look into a request for a new streetlight on Third Street. Staton will first review existing locations to see if there is a higher need area for a light. Staton said the city can place three more streetlights until having to pay more in energy costs to Evergy. Staton noted that the new LED streetlights don’t have as large a radius and leave large swaths of streets dark at night in between the intersections where most streetlights are located.
- The council approved the purchase of snow tires for the new dump truck at a cost of up to $2,800.
- Approved Paving will return to do striping next spring and summer.
- The council approved a building permit request submitted by Amanda Hughes.
- Gas Superintendent Guy Fletchall presented a public awareness survey about gas safety to the council as part of a state-mandated public outreach program to educate on the topic. See a worksheet above to see if you know the basics of gas safety.