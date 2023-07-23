GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grant City Christian Church hosted Vacation Bible School June 28-30.
According to a news release, this year’s lesson was about Jonah.
The kids studied all four chapters of the book of Jonah.
The group started each morning singing songs with help of Gina McNeese and April Healy. They then divided up into 3 different age groups. One group would go with Dirk Buffington for the lesson. Another group went to crafts with either Jonell Cook or Lola Bean. Another group went with Gina McNeese and Judith Matteson to the pool. Because of weather on Thursday and Friday, the kids met at the church, not the pool.
All groups gathered at the end of the day’s events to review the lesson and sing. Each day then as they left the ladies in the kitchen handed out a bag with lunch for them.
“Thank you, parents for allowing your kids to come to our VBS,” noted the release. “We could not have done it without help from all of these people: Pastor Dirk Buffington, Gina McNeese, Judith Matteson, April Healy, Jonell Cook, Janice Borey, Laurie Harding, Lola Bean, Colt Ridge, Ashley Cadle, Lynsie Steele, Taylor Saunders, Suzanne Cadle, Patti Spainhower, Beth Davis, Rhonda Richards and Joy Miller.”