GRANT CITY, Mo. — Amid a nearly four-year battle with cancer, 6-year-old Axlyn Gladstone, who is in need of improved care that is out of reach for the family financially, is celebrating what her mother noted as her final Christmas.
A GoFundMe account — available online at bit.ly/ForAxlyn — had been set up to raise funds to help Axlyn get the care she needed either in Los Angeles, New York or Philadelphia, however the situation has changed.
Axlyn has been battling neuroblastoma cancer, which has now spread throughout her body. Due to the cancer’s rapid growth, the funds previously donated for her medical care will now be used toward making Axlyn’s final few weeks as comfortable as possible as well as funding the preparations to be made after her death.
“Just pray that when she decides to pass, it’s calm, easy and in her sleep,” said her mother Rachel Thiel-Bennett. “That’s all we can really do for her now.”
Axlyn’s battle has been met with an outpouring of love and support from the community, Thiel-Bennett said as she expressed her appreciation.
“I just want to thank everybody, for everything they’ve done,” she said. “The fundraisers that the school has put on for her and just how everybody continued to donate for her, and always having her in their prayers.”
Thiel-Bennett described how, for the past four years, people have been extremely supportive, many being willing to drop everything in order to do whatever Axlyn and her family needed.
“I just want them to know how awesome her teachers and the schoolteachers are,” she said. “They’re just super helpful with everything that’s going on. All I can do is just thank everybody for how supportive they’ve been for our family and for Axlyn.”
The outpouring of love and support for Axlyn and her family appears to be continuing. She has begun receiving gifts and Christmas cards from around the community.
On Tuesday, local law enforcement officers, who provided help with local children picking out Christmas presents as part of Shop with a Cop, made one special stop to share some gifts with Axlyn, according to a social media post by Thiel-Bennett.
An update on the GoFundMe site said that when she had energy, Axlyn helped decorate the family Christmas tree. In between a couple of her more frequent “cat naps” Axlyn told her mother that she wants to go to Walmart to pick out Christmas gifts for her family members.
There will be a Christmas parade on the Grant City square at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. Anyone and everyone is welcome to sign up for floats, decorate cars and wear costumes in order to “Light up the Night” for Axlyn and make her final Christmas as special as can be.
The only entry fee is a freewill donation to Axlyn and her family, and the GoFundMe is still up and taking donations online at bit.ly/ForAxlyn.