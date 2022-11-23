October 6, 2022
- Ronald Defenbaugh to Ed and Linda Brady Revocable Trust – Pt Blk 3 Brown’s First Addition to Stanberry
- Dwight Hopkins to Dallas J. Atkison – Pt Blk 8 Darlington
- Andrew Luke to Big Draw Farms LLC – Pt Blk 17 Stanberry
- Kenneth Mays to Marshall Austin – Pt Blk 101 College Hill Addition to Albany
- Kenneth Mays to Marshall Austin – Vacated alley, etc. Blk 101 College Hill Addition to Albany
- Tonya McCampbell to Wesley Wayne Wilson – Pt Blk 1 Garrison’s First Addition to Albany
- Michael J. Miller to Joshua Allen – Pt. Blk 21 Comstock’s Fourth Addition and Pt Blk 25 Comstock’s Sixth Addition to King City
- William Miller to Ervin Miller – Tract in Sec 6-63-32
- William Miller to Ervin Miller – Tract in Sec 13-63-33
- Gregory A. Osborn to Robin Roberts – Pt Blk 7 Kate Carter’s First Addition to King City
- Rigney Family Trust to Kevin Ward – Tract in Sec 2-61-31
- Robin Roberts to Michael J. Miller – Tract in Sec 33-61-32
- Dallas Souders to Neal Borntreger – Pt Blk 1 Peery’s First Addition to Albany
October 13, 2022
- David Hoover to Shawn P. McMillen – Pt Blk 10 Stanberry
- James A. Huber to James A. and Patricia A. Huber Trust – Tracts in Sec 23 & 28-64-30, 30-62-31, 5 & 6-64-31
- Ronda Lee Jameson to Stephen Clay Jameson – Tract in Sec 33-62-30
- Stephen C. Jameson to Steve Jameson Revocable Trust – Tract in Sec 33-62-30
- Tony J. Jennings to Tony Jennings Trust and Kathleen L. Kopach Trust – 3.19 A in Sec 9-64-32, each 1/2 interest
- Tony J. Jennings to Tony J. Jennings Trust – Tract in Sec 9-64-32
- Tony J. Jennings to Tony J. Jennings Trust – Tract in Sec 9-64-32 and Sec 16-64-32
- Alex John Rivas to Alex John Rivas, Correction, Pt Blk 62 Eastern Addition to Stanberry
- Ricky L. Smith to Trevor Shelley – Tract in Sec 25-63-31
- Vondale and Peggy Smith Revocable Trust to Kendall Smith– Tract in Sec 10-62-32
- Vondale and Peggy Smith Revocable Trust to Randall Smith and Michelle Phillips – Tracts in Sec 8 & 17-61-32
- Donna Teel to Kenneth A. Mays – Tract in Sec 19-63-30