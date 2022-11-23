October 6, 2022

  • Ronald Defenbaugh to Ed and Linda Brady Revocable Trust – Pt Blk 3 Brown’s First Addition to Stanberry
  • Dwight Hopkins to Dallas J. Atkison – Pt Blk 8 Darlington
  • Andrew Luke to Big Draw Farms LLC – Pt Blk 17 Stanberry
  • Kenneth Mays to Marshall Austin – Pt Blk 101 College Hill Addition to Albany
  • Kenneth Mays to Marshall Austin – Vacated alley, etc. Blk 101 College Hill Addition to Albany
  • Tonya McCampbell to Wesley Wayne Wilson – Pt Blk 1 Garrison’s First Addition to Albany
  • Michael J. Miller to Joshua Allen – Pt. Blk 21 Comstock’s Fourth Addition and Pt Blk 25 Comstock’s Sixth Addition to King City
  • William Miller to Ervin Miller – Tract in Sec 6-63-32
  • William Miller to Ervin Miller – Tract in Sec 13-63-33
  • Gregory A. Osborn to Robin Roberts – Pt Blk 7 Kate Carter’s First Addition to King City
  • Rigney Family Trust to Kevin Ward – Tract in Sec 2-61-31
  • Robin Roberts to Michael J. Miller – Tract in Sec 33-61-32
  • Dallas Souders to Neal Borntreger – Pt Blk 1 Peery’s First Addition to Albany

October 13, 2022

  • David Hoover to Shawn P. McMillen – Pt Blk 10 Stanberry
  • James A. Huber to James A. and Patricia A. Huber  Trust – Tracts in Sec 23 & 28-64-30, 30-62-31, 5 & 6-64-31
  • Ronda Lee Jameson to Stephen Clay Jameson – Tract in Sec 33-62-30
  • Stephen C. Jameson to Steve Jameson Revocable Trust – Tract in Sec 33-62-30
  • Tony J. Jennings to Tony Jennings Trust and Kathleen L. Kopach Trust – 3.19 A in Sec 9-64-32, each 1/2 interest
  • Tony J. Jennings to Tony J. Jennings Trust – Tract in Sec 9-64-32 
  • Tony J. Jennings to Tony J. Jennings Trust – Tract in Sec 9-64-32 and Sec 16-64-32
  • Alex John Rivas to Alex John Rivas, Correction, Pt Blk 62 Eastern Addition to Stanberry
  • Ricky L. Smith to Trevor Shelley – Tract in Sec 25-63-31
  • Vondale and Peggy Smith Revocable Trust to Kendall Smith– Tract in Sec 10-62-32
  • Vondale and Peggy Smith Revocable Trust to Randall Smith and Michelle Phillips – Tracts in Sec 8 & 17-61-32
  • Donna Teel to Kenneth A. Mays – Tract in Sec 19-63-30
