June 21, 2023
- Russell Bosley to Jacob Clifford Nelson – Pt Blk 215 Campbell’s First Addition to Albany
- Eddie Jack and Karen Sue Gardner Revocable Trust to Derek Dolan – Pt Blk 90 College Hill Addition to Albany
- Carol L. Inman to Eric Boisvert – Tr in Sec 1-61-31
- Tammy Karr to Hannah Bell and Ryan Ballou – Pt Blk 26 Comstock’s Sixth Addition to King City
- Josh Schieber to Joshua and Karri Schieber Joint Spousal Trust – Pt Blk 8 & 13 Stanbury’s Addition to Stanberry
- Kelly Stone to Betty and Don R. Oakley Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 23-64-30
- Esther P. Combs Heirs to Ryan James Luke – Tr in Sec 25-64-30
June 29, 2023
- Robert Eugene Bosley to Russell Bosley – Tr in Sec 25- 63-31
- Marvin D. Burks to Marvin D. Burks – Tr in Sec 31-61-30 & Sec 36-61-31
- Joelle Fox to Charles Aaron Eison – Tr in Sec 19-64-31
- Vivian Harris to Gerald and Vivian Harris Joint Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 34-61-33
- Heartland Foundation to Promise Land Properties LLC – Pt Blk 7 Kate Carter’s 1st Addition to King City
- Heartland Foundation to Promise Land Properties LLC More – Pt Blk 7 Kate Carter’s 1st Addition to King City
- Erin L. Hillyard Revocable Trust to Madison Clair – Pt Blk 17 Hudley’s 3rd Addition to Albany
- Jonathan Meyer Successor Trustee of Adam Sherril and Shelly Anderson Trustee Deed to First Christian Church Stanberry – Pt Blk 26 Stanberry
- Alvin Snow to Connor D. McCartney – Pt Blk 1 McFall
- Ether P. Toombs Estate to Darrell Toombs – Tr in Sec 25- 62-32