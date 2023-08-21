TT In the News

June 21, 2023

  • Russell Bosley to Jacob Clifford Nelson – Pt Blk 215 Campbell’s First Addition to Albany
  • Eddie Jack and Karen Sue Gardner Revocable Trust to Derek Dolan – Pt Blk 90 College Hill Addition to Albany
  • Carol L. Inman to Eric Boisvert – Tr in Sec 1-61-31
  • Tammy Karr to Hannah Bell and Ryan Ballou – Pt Blk 26 Comstock’s Sixth Addition to King City
  • Josh Schieber to Joshua and Karri Schieber Joint Spousal Trust – Pt Blk 8 & 13 Stanbury’s Addition to Stanberry
  • Kelly Stone to Betty and Don R. Oakley Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 23-64-30
  • Esther P. Combs Heirs to Ryan James Luke – Tr in Sec 25-64-30

June 29, 2023

  • Robert Eugene Bosley to Russell Bosley – Tr in Sec 25- 63-31
  • Marvin D. Burks to Marvin D. Burks – Tr in Sec 31-61-30 & Sec 36-61-31
  • Joelle Fox to Charles Aaron Eison – Tr in Sec 19-64-31
  • Vivian Harris to Gerald and Vivian Harris Joint Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 34-61-33
  • Heartland Foundation to Promise Land Properties LLC – Pt Blk 7 Kate Carter’s 1st Addition to King City
  • Heartland Foundation to Promise Land Properties LLC More – Pt Blk 7 Kate Carter’s 1st Addition to King City
  • Erin L. Hillyard Revocable Trust to Madison Clair – Pt Blk 17 Hudley’s 3rd Addition to Albany
  • Jonathan Meyer Successor Trustee of Adam Sherril and Shelly Anderson Trustee Deed to First Christian Church Stanberry – Pt Blk 26 Stanberry
  • Alvin Snow to Connor D. McCartney – Pt Blk 1 McFall
  • Ether P. Toombs Estate to Darrell Toombs – Tr in Sec 25- 62-32
