January 26, 2023

  • 146 Enterprises, LLC to Willard Darrell Darby, Jr. and Patricia S. Darby Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec. 11 and 14-63-30
  • Wendell F. Berry Trust to Danielle Webb – Tr in Sec 28 and 33-61-30
  • Linda Combs, Collector to Sherry Reeder – Pt. Blk 6 Howards First Addition & Blk. 71 Albany
  • David L. Inman, Sr. to Landon Crawford Trust – Tr in Sec 7-61-30 and Sec 12-61-31
  • John Parmenter to Brian Yeager – Tr in Sec 6-63-31
  • Lorna Carol Pittsenbarger Estate to Michael Schaefer – Blk 14 Hundley’s Third Addition to Albany
  • S&W Foreclosure Corp to Carrington Mortgage Services – Pt Blk 10 Martin & Bedford’s First Addition to King City
  • Brett Randall Smith to Taylor Corynee Smith – Pt Blk 145 Comstock’s First Addition to Albany and Tr in Sec 25-63-31
  • Taylor Corynee Smith to Brett Randall Smith – Tr in Sec 14-61-30 and Pt Blk 5 Howard’s First Addition to Albany
  • Kevin Mitchell Wilson to Kevin Mitchell Wilson – Tr in Sec 25-63-31
  • J.C. Youngs to Kathy Ray – Pt. Blk 14 MCFall and Tr in Sec 1-61-30

February 2, 2023

  • Mitchell Cameron to Noah P. Cleeton – Pt Blk 31 Stanberry
  • First Dakota National Bank to US Bank National Assn (Mainville Lands) – Tr in Sec 11 and 14-63-30
  • Travis E. Hood Declaration of Trust to Aaron Netto – Tr in Sec 14-62-33
  • Rex D. Messner to Rodney W. Messner – Tr in Sec 24-62-32
  • Middlefork Water Co. to Openshaw Investments LLC – Tr in Sec 6-63-31
  • Roberta Owens to Barmann and Barman, LLC – Pt Blk 1 College Park Addition to Albany
  • Darrell Poff to Linda L. Walter – Tr in Sec 19-64-30
  • Darrell Poff to Darrell Poff Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 9,10,16,17,18 and 19-64-32
  • Gerald L. Reynolds Living Trust to Reynolds Rocking R Farm LLC – Pt Blk 12 Comstock’s Addition to King City and Tr in Sec 28 and 21-61-31
