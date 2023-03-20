January 26, 2023
- 146 Enterprises, LLC to Willard Darrell Darby, Jr. and Patricia S. Darby Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec. 11 and 14-63-30
- Wendell F. Berry Trust to Danielle Webb – Tr in Sec 28 and 33-61-30
- Linda Combs, Collector to Sherry Reeder – Pt. Blk 6 Howards First Addition & Blk. 71 Albany
- David L. Inman, Sr. to Landon Crawford Trust – Tr in Sec 7-61-30 and Sec 12-61-31
- John Parmenter to Brian Yeager – Tr in Sec 6-63-31
- Lorna Carol Pittsenbarger Estate to Michael Schaefer – Blk 14 Hundley’s Third Addition to Albany
- S&W Foreclosure Corp to Carrington Mortgage Services – Pt Blk 10 Martin & Bedford’s First Addition to King City
- Brett Randall Smith to Taylor Corynee Smith – Pt Blk 145 Comstock’s First Addition to Albany and Tr in Sec 25-63-31
- Taylor Corynee Smith to Brett Randall Smith – Tr in Sec 14-61-30 and Pt Blk 5 Howard’s First Addition to Albany
- Kevin Mitchell Wilson to Kevin Mitchell Wilson – Tr in Sec 25-63-31
- J.C. Youngs to Kathy Ray – Pt. Blk 14 MCFall and Tr in Sec 1-61-30
February 2, 2023
- Mitchell Cameron to Noah P. Cleeton – Pt Blk 31 Stanberry
- First Dakota National Bank to US Bank National Assn (Mainville Lands) – Tr in Sec 11 and 14-63-30
- Travis E. Hood Declaration of Trust to Aaron Netto – Tr in Sec 14-62-33
- Rex D. Messner to Rodney W. Messner – Tr in Sec 24-62-32
- Middlefork Water Co. to Openshaw Investments LLC – Tr in Sec 6-63-31
- Roberta Owens to Barmann and Barman, LLC – Pt Blk 1 College Park Addition to Albany
- Darrell Poff to Linda L. Walter – Tr in Sec 19-64-30
- Darrell Poff to Darrell Poff Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 9,10,16,17,18 and 19-64-32
- Gerald L. Reynolds Living Trust to Reynolds Rocking R Farm LLC – Pt Blk 12 Comstock’s Addition to King City and Tr in Sec 28 and 21-61-31