Week ending Oct. 20, 2022

  • Eddie Dean Bashor Estate to Vicky Gardner – Pt ½ Blk 1, 2, King City
  • David Gregory to Larry Popplewell – Pt Blk 118 College Hill Addition, Albany
  • Travis E. Hood to Noah Pilgrim Cleeton – Tr in 23-62-33
  • Travis E. Hood to Bryan Alexander Cleeton – Tr in 14-62-33
  • LQ Private Ventures 25. LLC to Jeryl R. Deardorff – Blk 83 College Hill Addition, Albany
  • MeganL. Miller to Brian Edward Pigg Estate – Pt Blk 28, Labany
  • Brian Edward Pigg Estate to Kyle D. Findley – Pt Blk 29, Albany
  • Donna Gates to Darrell Lee Teel – Tr in 23-13 and 14-61-30
  • Timothy Wiederholdt to Timothy and Patricia D. Wiederholdt Joint Trust – 1/3 Int. in 31 and 32-62-32
  • Patricia Workman to Michael Leon Ausmus – Tr in 26-61-32
  • Eli R. Yoder to Fannie E. Yoder – Tr in 14-63-33

Week ending Oct. 27, 2022

  • Sara E. Dryer to Whistling Wings, LLC – Lot A Millen and Tr in 1-61-32
  • Charles M. Fletchall to Charles Michael Fletchall – Pt Blk 10, Stanberry
  • Cody Kerns to Shylea D. Kerns – Tr in 32-61-32
  • Shylea D. Kerns to Eric D. and Rose A. Eaton Revocable Living Trust – Tr in 32-61-32
  • Beverly Mikes to Doug Gregory – Pt Blk 15 Albany
  • Debdie Parks aka Harris to Robert Nichols – Pt Blk 11 Martin and Bedford’s Addition, King City
  • Joseph Simon Parsons to LeVon A. Reiff – Tr in 16-61-32
  • Julia Wood to Josh Schieber – Pt Blk 13 Stanbury’s Addition, Stanberry
