Week ending Oct. 20, 2022
- Eddie Dean Bashor Estate to Vicky Gardner – Pt ½ Blk 1, 2, King City
- David Gregory to Larry Popplewell – Pt Blk 118 College Hill Addition, Albany
- Travis E. Hood to Noah Pilgrim Cleeton – Tr in 23-62-33
- Travis E. Hood to Bryan Alexander Cleeton – Tr in 14-62-33
- LQ Private Ventures 25. LLC to Jeryl R. Deardorff – Blk 83 College Hill Addition, Albany
- MeganL. Miller to Brian Edward Pigg Estate – Pt Blk 28, Labany
- Brian Edward Pigg Estate to Kyle D. Findley – Pt Blk 29, Albany
- Donna Gates to Darrell Lee Teel – Tr in 23-13 and 14-61-30
- Timothy Wiederholdt to Timothy and Patricia D. Wiederholdt Joint Trust – 1/3 Int. in 31 and 32-62-32
- Patricia Workman to Michael Leon Ausmus – Tr in 26-61-32
- Eli R. Yoder to Fannie E. Yoder – Tr in 14-63-33
Week ending Oct. 27, 2022
- Sara E. Dryer to Whistling Wings, LLC – Lot A Millen and Tr in 1-61-32
- Charles M. Fletchall to Charles Michael Fletchall – Pt Blk 10, Stanberry
- Cody Kerns to Shylea D. Kerns – Tr in 32-61-32
- Shylea D. Kerns to Eric D. and Rose A. Eaton Revocable Living Trust – Tr in 32-61-32
- Beverly Mikes to Doug Gregory – Pt Blk 15 Albany
- Debdie Parks aka Harris to Robert Nichols – Pt Blk 11 Martin and Bedford’s Addition, King City
- Joseph Simon Parsons to LeVon A. Reiff – Tr in 16-61-32
- Julia Wood to Josh Schieber – Pt Blk 13 Stanbury’s Addition, Stanberry