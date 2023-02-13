TT In the News

December 22, 2022

  • 3 Kings Holdings LLC to Gned’s LLC – Tract in Sec 5 and 6-61-30
  • CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corp to Greg Osborn – Part Martin & Bedford’s Blk 8 King City and Tract in Sec 32-61-32
  • East Fork Farms LLC to Brennan R. Leeper – Tract in Sec 3 & 4-62-31
  • East Fork Farms LLC to Brennan R. Leeper – Tract in Sec  4-62-31
  • James Dale Gladstone Estate to James Gladstone – Tracts in Sec 6-64-31 and 1-64-32
  • Larry Kock to Justin Tompkins Revocable Trust – Tract in Sec 13-63-31
  • Bobby L. Lewis to Jonathan M. Kernes – Part Blk F Oak Hills Addition to Stanberry
  • MFA Oil Co. to MFA Inc. – Tract in Sec 24-63-31
  • Sharon Purcell to James Purcell – Part Blk 6 Howard’s Addition to Albany
  • Martin Dean and Norma J. Showen Revocable Trust to Stephen O’Neal – Tract in Sec 10-63-32
  • Jay Stagner to Ronald D. Stagner – Tract in Sec 35-61-33

January 3, 2023

  • Steve Gage Revocable Trust I & II to Steve Gage Revocable Trust I and Trust A – Part Brown’s First Addition to Stanberry; Tracts in Sec 31-63-32, Sec 3 & 4-62-32; Part Blk 72, Blk 69, 70, 71 Southern Addition to Stanberry; Tracts in Sec 5 & 6-61-32 and Sec 8-61-32 and Sec 1 & 13-63-31
  • Gage’s 2013 Property LLC to Steve Gage Revoable Trust I – Tract in Sec 1-63-31
  • Gage’s Fertilizer & Grain, Inc. to Steve Gage Revocable Trust I – Part Blk 69, 70, 71 & 72 Southern Addition to Stanberry
  • Cris Gage to Steve Gage Revocable Trust I – Tract in Sec 4-62-32
  • LuAnn Gage to Steve Gage Revocable Trust I – Part Blk 5 Brown’s First Addition to Stanberry
  • Johnson Controls to JCIALM0001, LLC – Tract in Sec 24-63-31
  • Peter Medsker to JMSR Properties, LLC – Part Blk 4 Kate Carter’s Second Addition to King City
  • Drexall Swan to Robin Roberts – Part Blk 7 Kate Carter’s First Addition to King City
  • Kathy Ward to Terrance Doolittle – Part Blk 136 College Hill Addition to Albany
  • White Hawk Properties LLC to Tomothy A. Saunders Revocable Trust – Part Blk 62 Eastern Addition to Stanberry
