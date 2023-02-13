December 22, 2022
- 3 Kings Holdings LLC to Gned’s LLC – Tract in Sec 5 and 6-61-30
- CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corp to Greg Osborn – Part Martin & Bedford’s Blk 8 King City and Tract in Sec 32-61-32
- East Fork Farms LLC to Brennan R. Leeper – Tract in Sec 3 & 4-62-31
- East Fork Farms LLC to Brennan R. Leeper – Tract in Sec 4-62-31
- James Dale Gladstone Estate to James Gladstone – Tracts in Sec 6-64-31 and 1-64-32
- Larry Kock to Justin Tompkins Revocable Trust – Tract in Sec 13-63-31
- Bobby L. Lewis to Jonathan M. Kernes – Part Blk F Oak Hills Addition to Stanberry
- MFA Oil Co. to MFA Inc. – Tract in Sec 24-63-31
- Sharon Purcell to James Purcell – Part Blk 6 Howard’s Addition to Albany
- Martin Dean and Norma J. Showen Revocable Trust to Stephen O’Neal – Tract in Sec 10-63-32
- Jay Stagner to Ronald D. Stagner – Tract in Sec 35-61-33
January 3, 2023
- Steve Gage Revocable Trust I & II to Steve Gage Revocable Trust I and Trust A – Part Brown’s First Addition to Stanberry; Tracts in Sec 31-63-32, Sec 3 & 4-62-32; Part Blk 72, Blk 69, 70, 71 Southern Addition to Stanberry; Tracts in Sec 5 & 6-61-32 and Sec 8-61-32 and Sec 1 & 13-63-31
- Gage’s 2013 Property LLC to Steve Gage Revoable Trust I – Tract in Sec 1-63-31
- Gage’s Fertilizer & Grain, Inc. to Steve Gage Revocable Trust I – Part Blk 69, 70, 71 & 72 Southern Addition to Stanberry
- Cris Gage to Steve Gage Revocable Trust I – Tract in Sec 4-62-32
- LuAnn Gage to Steve Gage Revocable Trust I – Part Blk 5 Brown’s First Addition to Stanberry
- Johnson Controls to JCIALM0001, LLC – Tract in Sec 24-63-31
- Peter Medsker to JMSR Properties, LLC – Part Blk 4 Kate Carter’s Second Addition to King City
- Drexall Swan to Robin Roberts – Part Blk 7 Kate Carter’s First Addition to King City
- Kathy Ward to Terrance Doolittle – Part Blk 136 College Hill Addition to Albany
- White Hawk Properties LLC to Tomothy A. Saunders Revocable Trust – Part Blk 62 Eastern Addition to Stanberry