This week you are seeing a different looking newspaper in your mailbox and I am excited to let you know that you will now be receiving The Maryville Forum each week as Garner Media Holdings recently purchased the Times-Tribune from Pearl Publishing.
I want to take a quick moment and introduce myself. My name is Ken Garner, my wife Traci and I are the owners of Garner Media Holdings, which also owns The Maryville Forum and The Post. We are a small family company based in Maryville whose sole purpose is to provide great local news coverage of the people, places and faces that matter the most to our readers.
Each week the award winning Maryville Forum will have a dedicated space, including a front-page style look for the news from the Times-Tribune, for Grant City and Worth County news events and photographs. This coverage will include all of the wonderful news items you are used to reading plus enhanced coverage of Worth County High School sports and events as well as all the news and happenings that matter the most.
I am a strong believer that every community deserves a strong newspaper committed to providing its best to its readers. We are here to tell all that is happy, sad, glad and sometimes unfortunately even the bad. Every community has a story to tell and Grant City and Worth County are no different.
So you want to know a little about the new owner. Well here is me in a nutshell. I am a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and have deep ties to Missouri although I did not grow up in the state as both of my parents were in the U.S. Navy. I first came to Maryville starting in 1999 when I moved here from the southeast part of the state to finish my degree in broadcasting and journalism at Northwest Missouri State University.
With the exception of a few months following graduation in 2001, I have lived here in Nodaway County ever since. As my wife is a native and lifetime resident of Maryville, this area is where we will always plan to be. I am also a member of the Maryville Host Lions Club and a lifetime member or the Disabled American Veterans organization.
Prior to purchasing The Maryville Forum in June of last year I was a police officer in Maryville for nearly 12 years and then worked in my wife’s family construction business for almost three years. I also worked previously for The Maryville Forum as an editor in both news and sports from 2001-2005.
My staff and I look forward to serving the needs of the readers of the Times-Tribune and the businesses of Worth County and telling the stories and news that matter the most to you. We at The Maryville Forum, and now including the Times-Tribune, want to be a part of the communities in which we serve. If we are doing something great, let us know. If we aren’t doing something well, let us know that too because we cannot get better if people don’t let us know. This is very much a community venture, the pages of the historic Times-Tribune cannot survive without support from readers, businesses and local officials working in conjunction with the newspaper to make this successful. We want to be here!
Rest assured that we are not going to try and cover the news from our office in Maryville. I have already staffed the Grant City office with a local reporter in Worth County’s own Riley Drury, who will also work in the office. There will also be a dedicated sports reporter in Anthony Crane, who is very in tune with area high school sports. Also, I will be in the office a few times a week as well because I think it is important for me to be there in the community. I look forward to meeting the people of Grant City and Worth County in the coming weeks.
The plan is to have the office open each day for people to come in and drop off their news, photographs, give us story ideas, place an ad, have a cup of coffee and conversation, or, even better, to start a subscription.
