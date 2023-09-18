REDDING, Iowa — Dean Olney visited with Helen Combs on Saturday afternoon.
Mary Jane and Ronnie Jones from Fort Myers, Florida, called on Gladys Jones on Monday. On Tuesday, Gladys, Mary Jane Jones and Helen Harris went to Clearview Home in Mount Ayr to visit with Mary and Cindy Daniels and Carla Jo Davis. Gladys’ visitor on Wednesday was Bobbi Bainum. Connie Allen visited her on Thursday and again on Saturday. John Jones was a Sunday visitor at Gladys’.
Steve, Tracee and Trace Knapp went to Des Moines on Saturday to Reas Knapp’s kickboxing match on the state fairgrounds.
Peggy Overholser, Lesa Darrah, BayLee Darrah and Easton, Alexis Darrah and Ellyott Overholser went to a bridal shower honoring Rachel Sobotka Sunday at the Still. Jerry and Peggy Overholser were lunch guests at Lesa and John Darrah’s on Sunday.
Kathy and Dan Quick visited Berta Quick at the Estates and Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park during the week. Kathy met a friend, Sue Armstrong, for lunch on Wednesday in Creston. On Thursday, Kathy and Dan Quick and Cindy and Dick Snethen had lunch together in St. Joe.
Ginny Quick called on Berta Quick during the week at the Estates.
Jan and Melinda Shervheim’s weekend visitors were Peter and Reyna Shervheim from Des Moines; Laura, Steven, Indy, Eden and June Henry from Adel; and Nathan Shervheim from Des Moines. Anna Shervheim from Clearfield was a Friday guest. On Monday, Jan and Melinda went to Sandy and Jeff Wigdahl’s in Ames for a Klooster family reunion.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to the A&G restaurant in Maryville for supper on Saturday. Lil Rinehart was a Sunday morning visitor at Bobbi’s. Joe, Gina and Eli Bainum from Cameron were Sunday lunch guests at Bobbi’s.