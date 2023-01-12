GRANT CITY, Mo. — Free training for the private pesticide applicator license issued by the Missouri Department of Agriculture will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 10 at the fairgrounds in Grant City.
According to a news release, the license is required for producers seeking to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides. Agricultural producers needing to obtain or renew certification of this license must take this pesticide safety training every five years. A person must be at least 18 years of age and directly involved in the production of agricultural commodities to obtain this license.
Each farm must have a copy of the M87 Private Pesticide Applicator Training Manual, which can be purchased for $25 online at extension.missouri.edu/m87 or at the training session. It will be used during the training.
This class does not include the annual training required to apply synthetic auxin herbicides (i.e., dicamba) given by the registrants. For more information go to agriculture.mo.gov/plants/pesticides/dicamba-facts.php. This training also does not include the supplemental training required to apply paraquat dichloride. For more information go to agriculture.mo.gov/plants/pesticides/paraquat.php.
The Ag Update portion of the meeting provides 20 minutes of hot topics in the fields of agronomy, livestock, ag business, ag engineering and horticulture. However, the availability of speakers may impact the topics presented, so the agenda may be modified to reflect that availability.
For more information, contact Wayne Flanary at flanaryw@missouri.edu or 816-279-1691.