GRANT CITY, Mo. — The weather has been near perfect this past week. Daytime temperatures in the 80s and nighttime lows in the upper 60s and a couple of upper 50s.
On Sept. 14, 1973 — 50 years ago — our Senior Center was formed with a board of directors. There were five board members representing all of the towns in our county.
We received several donations this week for our shelves and also fruits and vegetables consisting of tomatoes, peppers, peaches and apples. One of our donations included a wheelchair from the family of Wilbur Osborne. It will be nice to have a wheelchair on hand because you never know when we might have a need for one.
I know a lot of you have received a “spam” phone call or know someone that has. These can sound very “real,” and a lot of people have lost a lot of money because of it. First Interstate Bank will be at the Center on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. The topic will be “Safe Banking for Seniors: Preventing Identity Theft.” For more information or to RSVP, call Makenzie Fuller, 660-564-4000. We also have a signup sheet at the Center so get signed up for this free event. Refreshments will be served.
We would like to extend our sympathies to the family of Virginia Robinson. She had been in bad health for some time. May she rest in peace. We will be hosting a book signing event at the Center on Monday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. The book is titled “Fighting the Good Fight: Finding Hope Where Hope Has Been Lost.” Please join us for a book lecture and signing with author Sean Siebert. Open to the public.
This Friday the 8th is potluck. We are serving beef and noodles and all of the comfort food that goes with them! Hope to see all of you, bring your favorite dish if you can; if you can’t, that’s OK too.
Drop in anytime, our coffee pot is always on.