GRANT CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, Oct. 23, for Pastor Appreciation, the Heart Shapers (nursery-kindergarten) and Truth Seekers (grades 1-6) sang the song, “My God is so Big.”
Then Gabbey Maudlin read a thank you poem to Pastor Dirk Buffington, and Gwyn Healy presented him with a gift from the classes. It was a painting of the church done by artist Chelsea Miller.
The children were Brock and Gwyn Healy; Gabbey, Ellie and Mac Maudlin; Emerlee and Sam Clarkson; Lillie Harding; Mason Steele; Malea and Axel Ridge; Audra Spainhower; Addison, Aurora and Alivia Cadle; Emersyn Breese; Kaeslynn, Haven and Hadley Briner; and Colbie Seipel.