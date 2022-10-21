GRANT CITY, Mo. — The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation recently granted $7,500 to the Worth County Progress Organization to aid in remodeling the Worth County R-III agricultural center.
According to a news release, the organization plans to gift the funds to the Worth County R-III School District to install new lighting for the workshop space. Currently the district plans to cover and insulate old windows, repair the roof and add new HVAC to make the building, constructed in 1957, more energy efficient.
“Agricultural classes are an important piece of our school curriculum,” said Amber Monticue, Worth County Progress Organization representative. “After the old windows are covered, the lighting will not be sufficient for proper use. Our goal is to make the workshop brighter and more efficient for the students.”
The district offers agricultural classes to students in grades eight through 12. With a student population of nearly 300, two-thirds of the high school students are enrolled in agricultural classes and 60 percent of the high school students are involved in FFA, a news release noted. Nearly one-third of Worth County R-III graduates pursue careers in agriculture-related fields.
“FCS Financial strongly supports agricultural education and is also the sponsor of Missouri’s middle and high school curriculum,” said David Janish, FCS Financial CEO. “However, having current curriculum is only part of the process. Students also need classrooms that are equipped to provide a well-rounded, safe experience for instruction.”
The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation focuses on targeted, long-term investments in programs that help to grow the agricultural industry and rural communities. Additional information and an application are available at myfcsfinancial.com.