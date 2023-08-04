GRANT CITY, Mo. — Wednesday, July 26, marked the second of three farmers markets in Grant City. The markets sponsored by the Grant City Lions Club and the Worth County Progress Association are being held on the square as a part of a trial run program to test out if they would like to host a farmers market more consistently in 2024.
Several local vendors came out to participate, peddling products such as fresh honey, eggs and homegrown goods, as well as handmade items and vintage finds.
This particular market also hosted the item pickup for the Worth County Swap Shop Facebook group, as well as available food from food truck Cruzin’ Café. Attendees were also treated to the musical stylings of local musician Tucker Owens, who set up in the gazebo with his guitar to provide a soundtrack to the evening’s events.
If this event continues to be successful, the ultimate goal is to continue the event, adding one more community program to the ever-growing social calendar in the Worth County community.
Event organizers hope that continuing this program would not only provide a much-needed spotlight for local farmers and crafters, but it will also continue to enrich the atmosphere and sense of community that Grant City and Worth County alike are so known for.
The third and final trial market has yet to be announced, but should take place sometime in the coming weeks.