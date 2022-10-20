WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — The 2022-2023 Missouri deer hunting seasons are as follows and have begun to open.
The archery season started Sept. 15 and is open until Nov. 11 as it closes for the November portion of the firearms deer season.
The archery season will open back up on Nov. 23 and close for the season on Jan. 15, 2023.
The firearms deer youth portions are Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 25-27.
The main November portion of the firearms deer season is Nov. 12-22.
The firearms deer antlerless portion is Dec. 3-11. The firearms alternative methods portion is the last firearms portion and is Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.
The 2022-2023 Fall Deer and Turkey regulations and information booklet is available at license vendors, at Missouri Department of Conservation offices or available online at missouriconservation.org.
To report conservation violations call the OGT (Operation Game Thief) 24-hour hotline at 800-392-1111. Callers can remain anonymous and rewards are possible.