GRANT CITY, Mo. — After 20 years in ministry, 16 as a pastor, I asked myself, “is the church broken?” The answer is yes and no. Up until recently, I have spent my entire ministry working to grow God’s church and seeing very little fruit. So little fruit in fact, that I contemplated quitting and finding a new occupation. I argued with myself, because I felt a calling to ministry, but for over a decade I knew nothing but failure. So I asked God to show me what he wanted me to do and he answered.
The first thing he wanted me to do is to forget everything about what I thought I knew about church and church growth. Why? Because it was never about growing churches, it was always about making disciples. Matthew 28: “Go and make disciples of all nations.” He had my attention.
He showed me three things that changed everything. The first thing, which I found on Facebook of all places, was a statistic about the importance of men in reaching the world for Christ. As I was scrolling through my feed, I came across a meme — pronounced “meem” not “me me” as my kids told me while laughing hysterically. Anyway, the meme said, “If a child comes to know Christ, then there is a 5 percent chance that the household will come to know Christ. If the mother comes to know Christ, then there is a 15 percent chance that the household will come to know Christ, but if the Father comes to know Christ there is a 93 percent that the household would come to know Christ.
Wow! I was stunned at that number. 93 percent! In my mind I reasoned that if we focused on children, we only would have a 5 percent chance of reaching our community. If we focus on women, we would only have a 15 percent chance of impacting our friends and neighbors. But if men were our focus, there is a 93 percent chance we will reach our households for Jesus.
After that revelation my first thought was that it would sound like we don’t care about women and children. But quickly I realized that by focusing on men, we are reaching women and children. Who better to influence and reach women and children than the man of the house? The man has the most influence on the home, especially spiritually.
Of course, this is totally biblical, as it is clear in God’s word that the man is to be the spiritual leader in the home. It became clear that by investing in men, we were creating ministers for the home. In my opinion, that could be God’s original intention when he created man in the first place. The original plan of making disciples was for the men to guide and teach their families in the ways of God. Today that would be the best evangelism technique ever, Godly men leading their wives and children to Jesus and training them in God’s word.
So that is what we did and God is moving in a powerful way. Stay tuned for more of what God has shown me about how to bring the biblical church into the 21st century.