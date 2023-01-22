Regardless of where we are on the path of life, there are always opportunities to share our faith with others. The Apostle Paul, in the Bible, was happy that he had a ministry to others, a ministry that brought people to God and was truly a gift from God.
The hymn “Amazing Grace” is well-known and is a constant comfort as we carry on with our lives. One verse states, “Through many dangers, toils and snares, I have already come; ’tis grace that brought me safe this far and grace will lead me home.”
We thank God for his love and grace and pray that our nation will turn to him in prayer and thanksgiving. We pray God will guide us along the path of life that is pleasing to him.