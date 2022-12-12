How do we respond to Jesus and his message? The Bible gives many examples of how people acted during Jesus’ life here on Earth.
The shepherds saw the star and were curious enough to go and see for themselves, the child that had been born. The wise men from the East had been watching for his birth and traveled many miles to witness the child they worshipped. Thomas was a follower of Jesus and asked for proof of the nail wounds in Jesus’ hands and feet after his crucifixion. Ananias baptized Saul when he realized the truth that he had been persecuting God’s people.
We all have times of weak faith but God is always there for us, to guide us, to encourage us and to give us the strength and courage we need to live a life for Christ.