When Jesus died on the cross, the veil covering the entrance to the Holy of Holies was torn from top to bottom. This act sent us a message that we all could have access to God through Jesus’ finished work on the cross.
Hebrews 10:19-22 says, “Therefore, brethren, having boldness to enter the holiest by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way which he consecrated for us, through the veil, that is, his flesh, and having a high priest over the house of God, let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience and our bodies washed with pure water.”
Why is having access to the presence of God so important? Because it is impossible to be in the presence of God and not be transformed and changed. What happens when we experience the presence of God? One of many things we experience in the presence of God is peace. Whether they know it or not, that is the one thing that everybody is searching for. Nobody will say they are looking for peace, but they will use another term called, “happiness.”
Everyone wants to be happy, but it seems to elude so many people looking for it. I think I know why that happens. The difference between happiness and peace is that happiness is based on your circumstances. If things are going well, then you’re happy. If things are going bad, you are sad, disappointed or whatever other emotion you may feel. Peace, on the other hand, isn’t affected by circumstances. Peace comes through a relationship with God through Jesus Christ. The peace we have in Jesus is knowing that everything is going to be alright no matter the circumstances because he is always in control. That is why peace is so much better than happiness. Your life could be in total chaos and circumstances could be dire, but peace is still possible if your trust is in Jesus. If you have given your life to Jesus as Lord and Savior, then peace comes with his presence in your life.