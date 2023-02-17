When it comes to suffering and difficult circumstances in our lives, it all comes down to what voices we listen to. There are so many choices when it comes to voices trying to take control of the narrative of your life.
There are friends and family, so it’s important to surround yourself with Godly people. Satan of course is always there whispering in your ear especially when you’re facing difficulty.
Then there is God’s and his Holy Spirit speaking through his word.
The voice you listen to will determine the path you take in your suffering.
Job is a good example. Job was a very righteous man. Satan went to God and said, “if Job wasn’t blessed by you, he would curse you.” Is that true of us? Is God only awesome when times are good? If so, what does that say about the genuineness of our relationship with Jesus?
God did allow Job to be tested by Satan. Job lost all 10 of his children. He lost all of his herds and crops and was financially ruined. Satan struck his physical health with boils. Boils are infected, pus-filled sores in case you were wondering.
I’m not saying Job didn’t struggle. He asked why and he wished he could just die instead of going through this. But he never turned his back on God.
What voices did Job listen to in his suffering? His friends said it was because of his sin or his fault. His wife told him to curse God and die and I’m sure Satan was whispering in his ear, “Why would God allow this to happen to you?” Job rejected those voices.
In Job 13:15 he said, “Though he slay me, yet will I hope in him.” How could he still have faith in the middle of all that suffering? How can we still believe that in the midst of our difficulties?
Think about it, what’s the worst that could happen to us? We could die. What is death going to be like for those without a relationship with God? The Bible describes unquenchable fire, wailing, gnashing of teeth, maggots, etc.
What is death going to be like for those who know Jesus? We will be in his presence forever and suffering will cease, then there is the whole new heaven, new Earth thing in the end.
But what about all that suffering that doesn’t result in death? That’s when we stand on the promises of God.
Deuteronomy 31:8-9: “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”
Psalm 23:4: “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
Psalm 46:1-3: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth gives way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.”
There are over 30,000 promises in the Bible and God always keeps his promises. Our situations and difficulties in life will come and go but God and his promises will always stay the same. We need to build our house (our lives) on the rock. So when the storms come and beat against the house it will not fall.