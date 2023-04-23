I used this illustration by Tim Hansel this last Sunday: “Most of the Psalms were born in difficulty. Most of the Epistles were written in prisons. Most of the greatest thoughts of the greatest thinkers of all time had to pass through the fire. Bunyan wrote ‘Pilgrim’s Progress’ from jail.
“Florence Nightingale, too ill to move from her bed, reorganized the hospitals of England. Semi-paralyzed and under the constant menace of apoplexy, Pasteur was tireless in his attack on disease.
“During the greater part of his life, American historian Francis Parkman suffered so acutely that he could not work for more than five minutes at a time. His eyesight was so wretched that he could scrawl only a few gigantic words on a manuscript, yet he contrived to write twenty magnificent volumes of history. Sometimes it seems that when God is about to make preeminent use of a man, he puts him through the fire.”
This reminded me of Hebrews 12:1-2 “Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.”
When we are going through suffering and difficult circumstances, we need to remember that we are not the only one going through it. Those who have gone before you know the pain and they kept the faith in difficult times. There are people all around you at this moment who have been through it as well. They love you and want you to know you are not alone.
Lay aside the weight or sin that’s stopping you from following Jesus. Change your focus from your circumstances to Jesus. He understands your struggle because he endured it.