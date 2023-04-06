We are not perfect and are very thankful God chose his son to die on the cross for our sins.
We are also thankful we are not expected to be the ones to decide what is right or wrong. God has taken care of that for us, and we do our best to follow his plan. We are prejudiced when it comes to making conclusions and only God knows what is in a person’s heart and mind.
God is the same, yesterday, today and forever. Satan doesn’t care if you are a Christian, but he doesn’t want you to actually live a Christian life ... just be one in name only and not serve God.
We are quick to blame others for all the bad things in our lives, but we are slow to admit to our own bad habits and faults. God has proven his love and care for us all by giving his son to die for our sins.
We cannot earn this privilege.
God wants to give it to us for free and become his faithful children.