In Luke 15 there is the story of the prodigal son, a young man who asked for his inheritance from his father then traveled to another county and squandered it on wild living. When the money dried up, so did his friends and party lifestyle, and he was destitute and ended up slopping pigs.
So when tempted to eat the slop the pigs were eating, he came to his senses and decided to go home. His reasoning was that “it would be better to be my father’s servant than eat pig slop.” So he returned home and the main point of this story is the father’s reaction to his son’s return.
In Luke 15 it says, “But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him. The son said to him, ‘Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son.’ But the father said to his servants, ‘Quick! Bring the best robe and put it on him. Put a ring on his finger and sandals on his feet. Bring the fattened calf and kill it. Let’s have a feast and celebrate. For this son of mine was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.’ So they began to celebrate.”
A few things can be learned from this story. First is of course the father’s response. He had every right to reject and condemn the son, but instead, he celebrated his return. The father in this passage represents God and God is watching and waiting for us to come back to him. Why? Not so he can condemn and say “I told you so,” but because of his unfailing love for us. No matter how bad you have blown it, you can come home. That is God’s message for you.
It’s called grace. We don’t deserve it and we can’t earn it; we just receive it.
The second lesson I noticed is from the older brother’s reaction to the celebration. Starting in verse 25 of
Luke 15 we see his response:
“Meanwhile, the older son was in the field. When he came near the house, he heard music and dancing. So he called one of the servants and asked him what was going on. ‘Your brother has come,’ he replied, ‘and your father has killed the fattened calf because he has him back safe and sound.’ The older brother became angry and refused to go in. So his father went out and pleaded with him. But he answered his father, ‘Look! All these years I’ve been slaving for you and never disobeyed your orders. Yet you never gave me even a young goat so I could celebrate with my friends.’”
The older brother thought that the father should love him more because of his obedience and service. That could be why so many church members don’t reach out beyond their church walls. We enjoy thinking that God loves us more because we stayed home and followed the rules, when the truth is God’s love is not based on our obedience or performance for him. He loves us to the max because that’s who he is.
Maybe we as the church should follow our father’s example and celebrate those who need to come home and love them unconditionally.