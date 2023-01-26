In the Bible, people were drawn to Jesus. Some were drawn to him because of the miracles, but others because he was different from everyone else. What was the difference?
I believe it was because of grace that people wanted to be around Jesus. His unconditional love and acceptance and the absence of condemnation was what attracted many of the people to Jesus. Grace was the opposite of what they were raised on. Grace was a foreign concept then and grace is a foreign concept now. It is what people need the most but what we give the least.
Are the people drawn to the believers today like they were to Jesus then? I would say no.
Why?
Because grace outside of a relationship is just a word. You cannot understand grace except through relationships. It has to be shown to be understood, and once it’s understood, why wouldn’t anyone and everyone want it?
Many would want grace, but they just lack someone to show them grace. If people aren’t drawn to us like they were to Jesus, maybe we aren’t giving away the grace we have. Maybe we need to go back and learn from Jesus because the reason he came was to demonstrate and reveal his grace so we could experience it.
In John 1:14 it says, “The Word became flesh and made his dwelt among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.”
Grace is unconditional love and acceptance and the absence of condemnation.
Truth isGod’s word and commands that we are to live by.
They understood the truth part back then. You better keep God’s commands because if you don’t, judgment and condemnation will be handed out. Minus grace, all there is is judgment and condemnation.
John said Jesus was, “full of grace and truth.”Jesus was 100 percent full of grace and 100 percent full of truth. To him, they are equal in importance.
What does a relationship full of grace and truth look like? My definition would be a relationship with unconditional love and acceptance and the absence of condemnation, but with complete honesty and encouragement to live according to God’s word.
That sounds like a perfect friendship to me. Someone who loves you no matter what, but is honest and won’t lie to you. Isn’t that we want in every relationship?
That was Jesus and that should be us as well. One without the other destroys the relationship.
We have both kinds of churches today. We have grace churches that have total acceptance and no condemnation, but never address sin, which is a problem because the Bible says the “wages of sin is death.”
Then we have all the truth churches that are all about keeping the rules. If you fail to do so, we are ready to condemn your failure.
If we are all grace, we allow people to destroy themselves, and if we are all truth, we are self-righteous, judgmental and condemning. To be more like Jesus we need both grace and truth.
People will be drawn to that relationship. Luke 16:16 says, “The Law and the Prophets were proclaimed until John. Since that time, the good news of the kingdom of God is being preached, and everyone is forcing their way into it.”Picture Black Friday minus the mayhem. That was the people wanting to get close to Jesus. They lived the law and the prophets, so they wanted some of that good news which was God’s grace. Here are some examples of Jesus being full of grace and truth.
To the woman caught in adultery he said, “I don’t condemn you. Go and sin no more.” He didn’t condemn her, but he told her to quit doing what she was doing.
In Luke 19:1-10 it says, “Jesus entered Jericho and was passing through. A man was there by the name of Zacchaeus; he was a chief tax collector and was wealthy.”
He wasn’t just a bad man, but he was the chief bad man.
“He wanted to see who Jesus was, but because he was short he could not see over the crowd. So he ran ahead and climbed a sycamore-fig tree to see him, since Jesus was coming that way. When Jesus reached the spot, he looked up and said to him, “Zacchaeus, come down immediately. I must stay at your house today.”
You want to go to my house?
“So he came down at once and welcomed him gladly. All the people saw this and began to mutter, ‘He has gone to be the guest of a sinner.’ But Zacchaeus stood up and said to the Lord, ‘Look, Lord! Here and now, I give half of my possessions to the poor, and if I have cheated anybody out of anything, I will pay back four times the amount.’”
Why did he do this? Did Jesus preach at his house? Was there a church service? Or was he just a recipient of grace and truth? He saw Jesus’ love and realized his sin.
“Jesus said to him, ‘Today salvation has come to this house, because this man, too, is a son of Abraham. For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.’”
Seeking shows the love, saving addresses the sin.
What do we do differently? If grace is what they’re missing, and grace can only be realized through relationships, then we need to build real and meaningful relationships. Our job is to seek and to save through relationships. It is time that we realize that doesn’t happen in church, it happens outside of church. Here. The church as we know it is a hindrance to deep, life-changing relationships. Relationships aren’t made in just two hours a week. That wouldn’t fly with our families, so why does it fly with the church?
Those in the world are looking for answers for real-life questions, but all we offer is Sunday school answers. The church won’t reach people, people will reach people. Believers full of grace and truth draw people to Jesus.
There is a saying I believe with all my heart and that is, “Life transformation takes place in circles not rows.”
A small, intimate group of friends who show grace and truth to each other make the most difference. A family, if you will, who get down to real-life pain and show grace no matter what that pain is. Friends who give lifegiving solutions through God’s word. We need to live life together displaying 100 percent grace and 100 percent truth.
So, this means our Sunday morning worship services are useless and ineffective? Not if we use them in the right context. Sunday morning church should be a celebration of what God is doing in lives and relationships outside of the church service. Sunday morning should be the icing on the cake.
But for decades we have tried to make it the cake when it is meant to be icing. Transformed lives and relationships full of grace and truth are the cake. Making the cake is the hard work and the icing is the fun part. We should be coming together as the church, celebrating and testifying about what God is doing.
God has been leading me in a very clear direction in our community. We need people full of grace and truth who show unconditional love and acceptance with the absence of condemnation, but with complete honesty and encouragement to live according to God’s word. That happens outside of Sunday morning services. That happens in shops, homes, at schools, etc. Wherever we can live real life together.
My prayer is that we can see lives transformed. So, when we come together, we can celebrate what God is doing.