We have had many changes in our world. Some are man-made. Most remain the creations that God set in place.
We depend on our world and on our god for many things, not in the least, our physical needs. We have faith in God that our world will remain under his protection. All things exist and have life according to God’s timing.
Because God has laid up hope for us in Heaven, we can live a life of assurance and confidence that our faith has a firm foundation and that God is in charge, even when things around us seem shaky and scary. Everything we do and think has some foundation of belief and faith.
We have to recognize the need we have to do what is pleasing to God. We are here to be productive, to be faithful and active in God’s work and word.
In history, people have died for their faith in Christ because they held their belief in the first place in their hearts.
Be a faithful servant, no matter what the consequences. God will be right there with you!!