If you want to know what a Biblical church looks like, go to the source: the word of God. Hint: It doesn’t look like the church of today. Let’s compare what we do today to what they did in the beginning.
Today we have buildings where we meet once or twice a week. We have hired leaders who preach and teach us God’s word. On Sunday, we have people who come and sit in a pew, throw some cash in the plate, sing a few songs, listen to a speech, and go home. For the real dedicated ones, they stay an extra hour and listen to someone else teach some more and go home.
The thing is, you can go to almost any church in America, and it is basically the same. We have cookie-cutter services without much variation. We have designed the vast majority of our ministry surrounding the Sunday morning service.
I have come to realize that this is the main thing that is crippling our churches. Nothing I just described is a description of the early church.
The early church didn’t have buildings. They met in homes every day. They went to the temple courts every day. They did listen to the apostles teaching, and learning was important, but they took that learning out to the community.
Acts 2:46 says, “Every day they continued to meet together in the temple courts. They broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts.”
Why did they meet in the temple courts daily? Because that was their community. Everyone they knew was in the temple courts on a daily basis. That was their target audience for the good news of Jesus. Their eating together in their homes was a sign of relationship and community.
God showed me that we need more of that today. They were supposed to be living life together. The first church was going through life together as a family. They weren’t meeting once a week, catching up and saying, “hope you have a good week, see you later.” There was no church building. They were living church daily, living life together in every way possible. Eating together, talking about Jesus and his teaching, going to the temple courts to tell others about Jesus. Help was being provided for the needs of those who needed help. Constant encouragement, support, teaching and prayer for each other as they tried to navigate life as a follower of Christ.
None of what I just described can be done on just a Sunday morning service or Sunday school. We barely talk to each other on a Sunday morning to know what’s really going on in someone’s life. Sunday school is a little better. It gives all of us an hour to get it all out, but no one gets real with each other.
Why would you? Who opens up to someone whom you only spend an hour a week with? Sunday morning is not about relationships and community.
Two hours a week is not living life together. The number one thing that God has shown me is that Sunday morning is not our purpose and priority.
Matthew 28 commands us to go and make disciples. The process of making disciples is to bring the lost to Jesus, teach them everything he said and turn them into ministers who “Go and make disciples.”
Anybody disagree with that? Probably not, but the typical Sunday morning church skips two of those steps. They don’t lead many people to Jesus, and they don’t train anybody to lead people to Christ. We just sit around Sunday and maybe Wednesday and talk about what Jesus said. We sit around talking in spiritual clichés that have no relevance to today’s world.
We need to stop focusing on “having” church in order to “be” the church. It’s time to rethink this Church thing and start from scratch. Go back to God’s word and try to find out what he wanted.
