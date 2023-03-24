Shouting can become a disagreeable substitute for thinking! You can be caught up in a crowd and confusion can take over your mind.
It happened in Bible times and it happens today. People shouted for Jesus to be crucified and Pilate chose to go with the crowd’s decision!
He didn’t want to be responsible for an unpopular action. He didn’t care if the charges were true or not.
Would we have stood up for Jesus at the risk of our own lives? We certainly were not put in that particular position, but we still have the responsibility as Christians today to support and serve Jesus in our daily lives.
Don’t back away. Don’t make excuses. Stand up for Jesus and his teachings when the need and opportunity arise. Don’t surrender your value system. Don’t condone what you know Jesus would not approve of. Don’t surrender your faith in God.
It will be worth everything in the end.