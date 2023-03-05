Have you ever wondered how we can rejoice in suffering? I know it’s a foreign concept for me. So I looked to God to see if I could better understand how to rejoice in suffering.
My curiosity led me to Acts 5, where Peter and the apostles were standing before the religious leaders and told to stop preaching in the name of Jesus. They were thrown into prison and were miraculously set free from the same prison and continued to preach in Jesus’ name.
Once they were set free from their jail cell, they had a choice. They could flee or they could continue to fulfill their mission that got them thrown into jail in the first place. They decided to continue to preach and were brought back before the religious court. The religious court had them beaten and told them to quit preaching in the name of Jesus.
Acts 5:41 says, “So they departed from the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for his name.”
What an odd response to being beaten. They were rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for his name. Why were they rejoicing? I think their beating was a reminder that they were right where they needed to be in their mission for Jesus. Satan doesn’t rear his ugly head when nothing is happening. Opposition has to oppose something and opposition only happens when there is a threat.
If you have no opposition, if we have no opposition, then that means we are not a threat. If we are doing something so significant that the devil needs to send in his troops to stop us then we should rejoice that we are on the right path.
When we are facing things in our lives that try to get us discouraged, distracted or push us away from what God has planned, we have a choice to make. We can let it discourage us, distract us, or push us away in the opposite direction, or we can actually rejoice. Rejoice in the fact that we are serving God in such a way that Satan feels threatened by us.
I am easily discouraged and distracted and I want to be able to rejoice and not fear attacks and opposition. The choice needs to be made now before the battle starts or we may not make the right choice in the heat of battle.