ISADORA, Mo. — Don’t let discouragement defeat you! Never give up when things seem too hard to find a good solution.
There are many parables in the Bible. We say that they are earthly stories with a heavenly meaning. One is the parable of the lost sheep. When the lost sheep was found, the shepherd was so happy that he called his friends to celebrate with him.
Christians need the recognition and moral support of other Christians. Do we support others like we should? During these days following COVID-19, many are afraid to be with others. Even a kind voice on the phone or a short letter or card of encouragement would be a great boost to those around us.
The parable of the lost coin is of a woman that could not find her coin. That may not seem like much to us, but if, like the woman, it was all the money we had, we would be very worried. Her friends came and helped her look for the coin and when it was found they were all so happy!
God’s salvation could be compared to the coin. When we have anything of great worth, especially something that is a gift from heaven, we rejoice!
The parable of the prodigal son would be familiar even today. The son grew tired of working for his father and left to have friends and fun and make money. One day, all of the money and the friends were gone. He was left to feed someone’s pigs.
In repentance, he went home and asked his father to forgive him. The father hugged him, kissed him, and brought him clothes and all that he needed. This made his older brother very jealous. The father reminded his older son that all the father had belonged to the older son but that the younger brother had been lost to them and he had returned and wanted to once again be part of the family.
Angels rejoice when one person accepts Christ as their Savior ... even one person is precious to God.