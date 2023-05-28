Is the Bible true? How do we know for sure? Ask yourself, “Do you believe that the Bible is the authentic word of God?”
The Bible was written over a period of 1,500 years with works from 40 authors. Many are of the opinion that the Bible contradicts itself, but nothing points to the validity of that thought.
It was written in three continents and still remains true to God’s message for us. All scripture points to the fact that mankind needs redemption and salvation. Every prophecy becomes reality and is its own support and proof.
Scripture says God is the same yesterday, today and forever. His word does not change with time and circumstances. Luke writes that he wrote down all happenings during Christ’s ministry in consecutive order and the proof was evident and had witnesses.
Why do people demand more? Open your hearts and allow God to show you his way!