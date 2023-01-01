Last week I wrote about the church being an obstacle to those outside the church. So if church is the obstacle to reaching the unchurched, how do we remove the obstacle? That’s the question I asked myself. If we remove the obstacle, what will happen? Also what does removing the obstacle look like?
Going back to the 93 percent principle, this had to start with the men. They should take the lead on this. We had taken more than 100 men to a Men’s Encounter event, and tried to plug them into church for some discipleship. But they wanted nothing to do with church and now we know why. Out of 100 men, we only retained a handful. So, I presented the obstacle theory to the men for help and ideas. It didn’t take long at all. Just one suggestion is all it took.
Jud Summers, a longtime member of our church said, “We can have church in my shop on Sunday.” Bam!!! “Shop Church” was created. It made sense because men gathering in a shop is nonthreatening. Men love shops! (Insert Tim Allen grunts here.)
Another important factor is we were inviting non-churched men to Shop Church. Just another Bible study filled with believers and churchgoers would defeat the purpose. We didn’t want the Shop Church to be filled with church folks. So, we started inviting unchurched people to Jud’s shop for church at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.
When it came to inviting men, we had the idea that we could just tell the truth as to why we are starting a church in a shop. The church isn’t cutting it and life is hard, so let’s live life together. In 10 years doing it the old way we had a handful of people pray to accept Jesus but never retained them or discipled them. We have had several baptisms but still had the problem with keeping them involved.
Shop Church started with three church-going believers. Shop Church is more than a year old now and we average between 10 to 12 men every Sunday. Eight to 12 of those men are new converts and are being discipled and hardly miss a Sunday. We are in contact daily through social media and group texts. We have a Wednesday night men’s group as well. We are seeing lives being transformed on a weekly basis. Each man has a testimony of what God has done in their lives. It continues to grow. We encourage the men to go to Men’s Encounter and the men who go to Encounter, we encourage them to attend Shop Church.
Shop Church is so different from traditional church. We do spend time in worship, and we have a devotion or scripture, but we leave a lot of time for questions and sharing.
The atmosphere is such that there is trust to share anything. If someone is struggling with sin, they share. Then we encourage, share God’s word, and have personal prayer for that person. Testimonies are weekly. Not scheduled testimonies but spontaneous sharing about how God is moving in their lives. Relationships are being built on love and trust. Deep relationships, not superficial, “How ‘bout them Chiefs,” kind of relationships. We can call anybody at 3 a.m. and they will be there. It is a close family which is what God intended. Shop Church starts at 8 a.m. but men are showing up 45 minutes early to make coffee and wait for the donuts and breakfast pizza.
Those attending have been hearing consistently that men are called to be the spiritual leader of their families. Because of that, several of them come to Shop Church and then leave to pick up their families and bring them to traditional church. Never once did we invite them to church. Shop Church was their church but if they wanted their families to be reached, church was a logical option. Our church has grown 65 percent because of what is happening outside the church. We may have put the horse back in front of the cart. This sounds more biblical to me. You decide.
Acts 2:42-47 42: “They were continually devoting themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer. 43 Everyone kept feeling a sense of awe; and many wonders and signs were taking place through the apostles. 44 And all those who had believed were together and had all things in common; 45 and they began selling their property and possessions and were sharing them with all, as anyone might have needed. 46 Day by day continuing with one mind in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, they were taking their meals together with gladness and sincerity of heart, 47 praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord was adding to their number day by day those who were being saved.”
This sounds like a church that was living life together. The results are undeniable. If anyone would like to discuss, comment or ask any questions, feel free to email me at dad110163@yahoo.com.