The power of God’s love surrounds us, in our hearts and in the earth he provided for our home. Love has the power to change us. His love shows us how to care for others. It is not only good, it is necessary in our lives.
We seek his guidance and if we listen for his encouragement, our lives will become more beneficial. Not only to us, but to those around us.
Let God’s light shine through you. It may be the only way that they will come into contact with the God that loves them and wants them to belong to Him.