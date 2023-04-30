How does common sense really work?
We often pray God will open opportunities for us to talk about Jesus with others who do not know him. Praying for the right things often takes courage, especially when you are about to speak to another person about coming to church and becoming a Christian.
We need to conduct ourselves with wisdom and humility and show a genuine interest in them. Let your speech show that you really care. Give Bible answers to their questions. Don’t substitute your opinions for God’s word. Let your conversation be “seasoned with salt” and filled with grace, humility and good judgment. Don’t overwhelm them with your Bible knowledge. The faith the person sees in you will touch their hearts.
We can only do our best and then pray that God will reach out to them and that they will come to serve the one, true God.
May God touch others through us and may they have the true joy and peace only God can give.