We have passed the Christmas season and often wonder why gifts are so important to many of us that really have everything we need.
God asks us to serve him and that we accept his gifts and blessings into our hearts and lives. There is no other name other than “Jesus” with which we can be saved. Hearing is the first step to becoming a Christian.
Acceptance or rejection often follows. The Bible still has all the answers, the Holy Spirit still moves in us and among us and God pours out his blessings on everyone that search for and find him.
His word endures forever. The choices remain. We can serve God or we can ignore him and turn away. We pray all will turn to him!