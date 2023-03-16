We have to be a team player!
It always takes more than one person to accomplish our goals in life. You can’t always do everything by yourself!
In the Bible, Joseph was faced with many difficult situations and also the opportunity to rise into an important position in the government. He had to endure hardship from his brothers. They sold him into slavery!
Years later he had risen to a high position of authority when his brothers came to him for aid to save their families from starvation.
Another hard decision!
He had to choose to refuse the advances of the king’s wife and was imprisoned.
Even through all of these problems, God blessed Joseph and gave him the knowledge and faith to help others along their way.
Joseph was blessed with a strong faith and had the courage to always stay true to God.
May God give us all the courage to live a life that is pleasing to him.