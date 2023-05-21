A well-known quote from scripture is, “Faith without works is dead!”
When Moses was a baby, his mother hid him for three months because at that time the midwives were instructed to kill all newborn Hebrew baby boys. The story reveals that God had a life plan for Moses and protected and provided for him at every turn of events.
Moses’ mother put the baby into a basket that had been made waterproof and put him along the river. Moses’ sister was sent to watch over him. When the Egyptian princess came to the water, she heard a baby crying and sent her maids to retrieve it. Marian came along and asked if the princess would like to have a lady that would feed and care for the child. The princess readily agreed and Moses’ mother was called for. He grew with every advantage and delivered the Israelites out of Egypt into a promised land that God had provided.
Do we exercise the kind of faith that leads others to desire being a Christian? God’s people were put under hardship but God delivered them.
Stand firm in your faith. God has not forgotten you! When you honor him he will always be with you!