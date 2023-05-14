Is the Bible true? How do we know for sure? Ask yourself, “Do you believe the Bible is the authentic word of God?
The Bible was written over a period of 1,500 years and contains 66 separate books from 40 different authors, who were eyewitnesses, with varied life experiences. It was written in three continents: Asia, Africa and Europe.
All scripture points to the fact that mankind needs redemption and salvation. Every prophecy became reality and is its own support and proof. Scripture says that God is the same yesterday, today and forever.
His word does not change with time and circumstances. Luke writes that he wrote down all happenings during Christ’s ministry in consecutive order and proof was evident and witnesses were numerous.
All of these facts remain a huge encouragement and blessing to us all. Take heart, God truly is alive and in charge.