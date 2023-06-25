ISADORA, Mo. — Grass only flourishes when it is watered and fertilized. Even though it is a simple comparison, much is the same with our Christian lives.
We need motivation and a real desire to accomplish specific goals. As Christians, we are most eager to serve God and our hearts have a true desire to obey him. We have hope in our hearts that God has prepared a heavenly home for us ... the Bible tells us it is true.
He has never told us that our lives will be easy, that nothing will go wrong for us. Instead, he has promised we will have HOPE through our faith in him. What a huge blessing that is!
We are not competing with each other or other churches in our walk of faith and in our example of a Christian life. We all serve the same God and will be held to the same standard that is recorded in the Bible.
Our “daily walk” must show a life that “stays on course” and is true to God and the Bible.
Stay strong. Don’t give up on those days that seem impossible to conquer our fears and worries.
The Bible says, “Pray without ceasing.” God is listening. Go to him in prayer.