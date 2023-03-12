In the freezing waters around Greenland, there are countless icebergs, some little and some incredibly large. If you watch them, you’d notice that sometimes the small icebergs move in one direction while the large icebergs flow in another.
Why does this happen?
The reason is that the surface winds drive the little icebergs and the larger icebergs are carried along by deep ocean currents.
When we face difficulties and situations that test our faith, it’s helpful to see our lives as being subject to two forces, like the surface winds and ocean currents. The winds represent everything changeable, unpredictable and distressing that we face in this life, but operating at the same time with these winds and storms in our lives is another force that’s even more powerful. It is God, who in his wisdom and love for us is moving to make everything as it should be according to his will.
On the surface, all we see is the wind blowing in all different directions, but below the surface, unseen to us, is the strong, powerful, sovereign God who is directing everything on a path that he has already planned out. God’s word shows us a sovereign God.
That is a word we hear in church a lot but might not know the real meaning. The way I remember it is that the word “sovereign” or “sovereignty” has the word “reign” in it. This reminds me of a king sitting on his throne, reigning over his kingdom.
So if God is sovereign, then he is on his throne, reigning over this world. In other words, God is in total control of everything.
Some of you might say, “There are so many bad things happening in the world it doesn’t look like God is in control.”
That brings us to another five-dollar word: “providence.” Providence is the working of God in the situation and circumstances of this world. God either makes things happen or allows things to happen. When it comes to evil, God doesn’t make that happen because God can’t do evil. God does, however, allow evil to happen, and some of that is a result of our sin and this sinful world we have created.
The good news is that no matter what is happening, he is using all of it, both good and evil, to accomplish his will and for our good.
Romans 8:28 says that exact same thing: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”
For the believer, it doesn’t matter what house you grew up in or the parents you had. It doesn’t matter what stupid decisions or mistakes you made in the past. It doesn’t matter what others have done to you that you had no control over. God will take it all and use it for his good and for his purpose.
I would take it even further than this. God sees from the beginning of time to the end of time. When it comes to your circumstance and situation, he has it already worked out. He has been there ahead of you and put all the pieces in place to accomplish his will. Believing that should help all of us as followers of Christ to have peace that all things are going to work out for our good and God’s will.
God sees the big picture; we just have to trust him to do good, not evil on our behalf.