I was watching “The Chosen,” a popular series about the life of Jesus. It was a scene about the woman with the issue of blood. If you don’t know the story, it is found in Mark 5:24-35. This woman was in desperate need of healing and had exhausted all her finances trying to find a remedy for her sickness. Without being too graphic, this woman had been on a perpetual menstrual cycle for 12 years.
When we read this story about this woman, we only get a surface view of what was really going on with her. After watching the scene, I started to really understand what she was going through. She had the physical aspect of this problem, in which she was probably anemic and weak. She was financially destitute because she spent all her money on doctors, and the passage in Mark said it didn’t help, but got worse.
In her culture, as a Jew, a woman at that time every month was considered ceremonially unclean. So anybody she touched during that time was considered unclean and couldn’t go to the temple to worship God. To be made clean again, it took a week to be ritually clean, but for her she was always unclean. This woman had no relationships because she couldn’t be around her friends or family without making them unclean. ,
For 12 years she had this issue, so everyone in her community knew her as “the woman who was unclean.” She was an outcast. The woman in this story was in a situation that was impossible, and she was desperate. She believed if she could just get close enough to touch the hem of Jesus’ garment, she would be healed.
That would be a lot easier said than done, because Jesus was surrounded by a multitude of people. She would have to touch a lot of people to get to him and make them all unclean. Plus, it said she approached Jesus from behind, so in reality she was going to sneak up on Jesus. The woman snuck through the crowd, crawled on the ground and touched the hem of his robe and immediately was healed.
Then her worst nightmare happened. Jesus stopped and asked, “Who touched me?” which was unusual because he was in a huge crowd who were constantly touching him. It was her worst nightmare because she didn’t want to be noticed by Jesus or the crowd. Jesus said “Who touched me?” because he felt power come out of him, so she knew he was looking for her. The crowd surrounded this poor woman in her shame as Jesus spoke to her.
Mark 5:34: “And he said to her, ‘Daughter, your faith has made you well. Go in peace, and be healed of your affliction.’”
He called her daughter. Why is that significant? Because before she had faith in Jesus, she was an outcast.
Now she was a part of his family. If she is a daughter, that makes God her father and all who believe her brothers and sisters. In one moment of faith, she went from being an outcast that had no one to being adopted into a family too numerous to count.
Isn’t that how the church should be? Seeing those who feel like outcasts brought into our family of faith? I think that is our mission as followers of Jesus.