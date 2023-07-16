ISADORA, Mo. — Sometimes we come to a crossroads and we have to make a decision on which way to go in life.
In the Book of Genesis, in the Bible, there was a “crossroads” for Adam and Eve. They had to choose “their will” or “God’s will” because God had told them which trees and fruit they were to eat and which trees they were not to eat from. They chose to disobey God.
Eve blamed the serpent (Satan) that tempted them and Adam blamed Eve! We almost have to laugh at this outcome. Mankind has not changed at all since those first days.
In another Bible account, God also gave instructions for Lot and his wife to leave their home and not to look back, but the wife looked back and she immediately turned into a statue of salt. It comes down to us wanting what we want instead of obeying God and escaping all of the bad consequences.
OBEY or DISOBEY is a constant decision on every level of our lives. Some accept God and some reject him in order to live a life that pleases only themselves. Jesus died on the cross and rose to life again to return to heaven. He gave his life for us!
We can still have his presence in our hearts and minds and share it with others.