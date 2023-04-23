Change is always taking place.
When God’s people were traveling toward the land he had promised them as a new home, he told them he would always be with them. He told them to be strong and courageous and obey the laws he had given them. That was a very important part of the plan God set in place.
You might warn your children to stay on the path to ensure their safety on unknown terrain. God warns adults as well, and for the same reasons!
Does your journey in life have dangers and worries on the path? Follow God’s directions and it will simplify your life. He will always be with us and help us stay on the “straight and narrow road.”
All things are possible with God.